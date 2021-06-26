The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), stated this Saturday (June 26, 2021) that it will receive next Tuesday (June 29) 1 million doses of CoronaVac, a vaccine against covid-19 developed by the Butantan Institute in partnership with Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac.

“More vaccines for Brazilians. Next Tuesday, June 29, we will receive 1 million ready-made doses of the Butantan vaccine. We are in the fight to vaccinate everyone as quickly as possible”, wrote Doria on her Twitter profile.

The forecast is that the shipment with immunizations for delivery to the PNI (National Immunization Plan) will arrive at Guarulhos Airport, in Greater São Paulo, at 19:55.

Also on Twitter, Doria said that the government of São Paulo will receive yet another shipment with 6,000 liters of inputs this Saturday, which allows for the production of 10 million doses of the vaccine from Butantan.

Last week, there was a lack of vaccines against covid-19 at health posts in the city of São Paulo. The city hall and the state government, however, did not reach a consensus to explain the reason or the responsibility for the issue.

