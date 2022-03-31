By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The governor of São Paulo, the toucan João Doria, announced on Thursday his resignation from the state government to run for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB.

Doria would have rehearsed a withdrawal from the pre-candidacy, in a movement that opened a crisis in the PSDB, but announced his position to dispute the Plateau this Thursday afternoon.

“Yes Yes! I will be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB”, said Doria at the event, in a speech full of thanks.

“It is time to create a broad front and a powerful team for Brazil and for Brazilians. Build, yes, the best way for our country and the best way is the way of union, serenity, common sense, understanding and freedom”, he said.

“I want to be with you from the 2nd to show that it is possible, yes, to have a new alternative for Brazil.”

The governor had warned allies and advisers that he no longer intended to run for the Planalto, according to the media, even motivating the release of a letter from the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo.

In the letter, Araújo reaffirmed that Doria has the party’s support to run for the Presidency of the Republic in October, after winning the party’s primaries last year.

The vice governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, who is now taking over the state, will be the PSDB’s candidate for the position in October. Shortly before Doria’s announcement about the decision to maintain the pre-candidacy for the Planalto, Garcia said he said a “see you soon” to the governor and added that “Brazil deserves João Doria”.

Doria scores poorly in the presidential polls for the Palácio do Planalto – just 2 points in a survey by the Datafolha institute this month, while former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads with 43% and President Jair Bolsonaro (PT) PL) adds up to 26%.

Doria’s announcement comes on the same day that former judge Sergio Moro, until then a pre-candidate for Podemos, left the party to join União Brasil, at the same time he announced that he was giving up “at this moment” his intention to run for the Plateau.

At the same time, the federal government made official this Thursday the dismissal at the request of 10 ministers who should be candidates in the next elections.

