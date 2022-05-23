Faced with pressure from his party, the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) announced this Monday (23) that he decided to withdraw from his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. In this way, the former governor of São Paulo makes room for senator Simone Tebet (MDB) to be the name chosen in the alliance between the acronym tucana, the MDB and the Citizenship for the Planalto.

“Today, this May 23, I calmly understand that I am not the name of the PSDB summit. I accept this reality with my head held high”, said the governor in a statement earlier this afternoon. “The PSDB will know how to make the best decision in its positioning for this year’s elections. I withdraw from the dispute with a wounded heart, but with a light soul”, declared Doria.

Despite having won his party’s primaries, Doria had been facing resistance to leverage his candidacy. In recent months, his caption showed little hope for the São Paulo project. A wing of the PSDB tried to make former governor Eduardo Leite the toucan name for the race, but the project was unsuccessful.

In one of the most tense moments of the PSDB’s internal dispute, Doria even communicated to allies that he had given up running for president and warned that he would no longer step down as governor, as planned. The announcement, on March 31, made Bruno Araújo, president of the PSDB, send a letter to the main leaders of the party in which he defended the result of the primaries for the first time.

Araújo, who was next to the governor of São Paulo this Monday, coordinated Doria’s pre-campaign since February of this year, but was replaced by Marco Vinholi, who is the party’s leader in São Paulo, in April, after giving contrary statements. to the pre-candidacy of the ex-governor of São Paulo.

Added to this internal pressure was the union of centrist parties to launch a single name for the election, a conversation that included União Brasil, which decided to disembark from the negotiations to launch a pure ticket. During the negotiations, the parties defined that the results of a qualitative survey and a quantitative survey would define who would be the candidate for the Executive. The balance has tipped for Tebet, even as Doria has tried to leverage the results of other research to support its viability.

Sao Paulo

The Tucano resistance in Doria’s candidacy has as a backdrop the dispute for the government of São Paulo. Due to the ex-governor’s rejection, Rodrigo Garcia’s allies believed that pasting Doria’s image to his own undermined Garcia’s chances of staying at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the seat of the São Paulo government.

Due to this, in recent weeks, the current governor of the state had been rehearsing a distance from Doria. “I was João Doria’s deputy. One is different from the other,” said Garcia in an interview with Estadão.