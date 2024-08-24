Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 8:42

Batches of Dori Alimentos candies are being recalled from the market due to potential risk of contamination with Salmonella muenchen. Ingestion of the bacteria can cause gastrointestinal infection, with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

The recall is included in a notice on the company’s website and was published in the Official Gazette of the Union. According to the DOU record, the recall is voluntary and the possibility of contamination was reported to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) by Dori herself.

See below the lots that are being collected:

– Stuffed Mint Candy (Lots: PRD 210624 expiration date 06/21/2026, PRD 240624 expiration date 06/24/2026, PRD 250624 expiration date 06/25/2026)

– Tutti Frutti Bullet Bullet (Lots: PRD 250624 expiration date 06/25/2026, PRD 270624 expiration date 06/27/2026, PRD 280624 expiration date 06/28/2026, PRD 010724 expiration date 07/01/2026, PRD 020724 expiration date 07/02/2026, PRD 030724 expiration date 07/03/2026)

– Mint Candy (Lots: PRD 050724 expiration date 07/05/2026, PRD 080724 expiration date 07/08/2026, PRD 240624 expiration date 06/24/2026, PRD 260624 expiration date 06/26/2026, PRD 270624 expiration date 06/27/2026, PRD 280624 expiration date 06/28/2026)

– Strawberry Filled Candy (Lots: PRD 080724 expiration date 07/08/2026, PRD 090724 expiration date 07/09/2026, PRD 100724 expiration date 07/10/2026)

– Dori Regaliz Brick (Lots: PRD 185 03072024 validity 11/03/2025, PRD 186 04072024 validity 11/04/2025, PRD 187 05072024 validity 11/05/2025)

– Full Moon Chantilly Candy (Lots: PRD 020724 expiration date 07/02/2026, PRD 030724 expiration date 07/03/2026, PRD 040724 expiration date 07/04/2026)

– Yogurt Candy 100 Strawberry (Lots: PRD 010724 expiration date 01/07/2026, PRD 020724 expiration date 02/07/2026, PRD 030724 expiration date 03/07/2026, PRD 040724 expiration date 04/07/2026, PRD 050724 expiration date 05/07/2026, PRD 090724 expiration date 09/07/2026)

According to the company, the products were manufactured at the Rolândia (PR) unit between June 21 and July 10, and were distributed nationwide.

“Points of sale and retail establishments were instructed to immediately stop selling these products, and the process of decontamination, cleaning and sanitizing the affected manufacturing plant has already been completed,” says Dori.

For consumers who have already purchased products from the above batches, the guidance is not to consume the sweets and to contact customer service (SAC) by phone 0800 707 4077 or by email [email protected], to clarify any doubts about the collection and refund process.