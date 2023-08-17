The new Udogie is inspired by Hjulmand. At first glance it may sound strange, but at Lecce the line of reasoning is already a marvel. Against Lazio, on the first day of Serie A, full-back Patrick Dorgu will start in the left lane. Born in Denmark as the new Sporting midfielder, he recalls the former Udinese player in terms of movements and position. Once upon a time, even his look was the same: dreadlocks covering his forehead, ruffled by the wind during matches. Corvino turned a blind eye for a few months, then booked him an appointment at the barbershop.