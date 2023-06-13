The loss of a loved one, the memory of distant childhood and of the “times that are no more”, review your adult life and remember what you really wanted as children: how many of you have had one of these experiences growing up? Dordogne he embodies them all perfectly, and with a narrative and stylistic delicacy that really touched us. But let’s start from the beginning and, before getting to the heart of the plot and game dynamics with the review, let’s talk about why you should take some time out to enjoy this wonderful experience that is the Dordogne.

The indie world, especially in recent years, has shown us how much it can give space and life to really interesting, and sometimes really well-developed ideas. We are happy to say that this is precisely the case with the title published by Focus Entertainmentwhich we had the pleasure of testing on PS5. Breathtaking landscapesone storytelling taking its time, a moving exploration of memories and the summer lived so many years ago by the protagonist, are a perfect combination of elements.

It all makes for a heartwarming journey, perfectly represented by one graphic style that recalls hand-painted watercolors: a real feast for the eyes and, without a doubt, the ideal choice for a videogame product like this. Small preview, just before analyzing Dorgone in detail: although it is a very delicate experience if you have recently lost a loved one, know that it will touch you deeply.

Memories walking through the dust

At the beginning of the story we immediately find ourselves in the shoes of Mimi, which is in the midst of a rather significant existential crisis. After losing his job and discovering his grandmother’s death, he decides to return to the gigantic country house located in the Dordogne. Right there she spent a more than intense summer immersed in nature alongside her grandmother Nora, before moving to the United States with her parents. After that trip, however, as we understand from the conversations with Mimi’s mother, relations cooled. For this reason the protagonist, now an adult, decides to say hello to “her roots”, also to remember many of the things she has forgotten over time.

Our role, once we arrive at the gigantic estate, will be retracing our old steps to relive clear memories and rediscover the nature of the Dordogne. As well as the narrative, full of flashbacks, the gameplay is simple and linear, but able to arouse more than genuine emotions with little: exploring the landscapes, collecting photos, and finding an old diary that will allow us to better manage our adventure in detail. Let’s say that more than an adventure, it is actually a story to be followed slowly and gently, like the course of the river near the house of the deceased Nora.

Then, as the past meets the present, we will have the chance to judge Mimi’s adult choices, aware of old memories that have come to the surface. Obviously, as you can imagine, the family secrets that will come to light will be many and really crucial to the plot. A family drama that “has nothing special” and which, precisely because it is universal, he will surely know how to strike rather sensitive chords of your experience.

Gameplay and visual experience

As we anticipated earlier, even speaking of the plot, it is clear that Dordogne is a a small bubble of emotion and serenity. There is no hurry, there are no sudden sounds or noises, nothing at all: the experience is one of a kind and takes all the time it takes to touch you deeply, starting from exploration, up to the numerous memories that we will have the opportunity to review in a lucid way and extremely detailed. Just as, in its simplicity, the gameplay of this title is also detailed, full of small but delightful experiences that are truly relevant and all memorable in their own way.

The hub of the Dordogne is just that, put together many small pieces For revive not only Mimi’s childhoodbut ours too. This is possible because the fears, the genuine desire to have fun, and the whims of the little protagonist were common to all of us. We can clearly see ourselves again in the anger of a little girl who would not want to be left by her grandmother, but then finds herself enjoying the estate in her company: taking pictures, walking surrounded by greenery, and waiting for breakfast, lunch or dinner were ready on the table. We are sure that already from these few lines, you will have the opportunity to recall something of your own and extremely pure. Well, if you like that feeling, you’ll absolutely love Dordogne.

The beauty of graphics in style watercolor it’s the real icing on the cake. The effect is just that of a beautiful memory to be reviewed with affection and lots of love, as well as a pinch of meloncholy. Not only are the characters well characterized aesthetically but, in particular, the whole landscape of the Dordogne revisited in this key guarantees a fairy-tale effect that is nothing short of convincing. Without a doubt, the final effect would have been very different if the choice had fallen on a mainstream style.

Dordogne is through and through an experience valid, and that we advise you to live as soon as possible starting today. Not only will it allow you to think back to your childhood, but also to look at your past with a little melancholy, like our Mimi. Not so much to idealize memories, but to review them clearly and sharply, reliving the resulting emotions, both positive and negative. A real gaming gem!