The video game nowadays has not only reached an important peak of popularity but also of possibilities. Multiple development teams are born and created unique products, perhaps without redefining a genre, but able to really tell something special. The boys of human animation, after having created animation experiences in VR and an animated series, they decided to devote themselves to video games with their own original experience: Dordogne.

I miss friends

For this preview, we had the chance to try out this new title published by Focus Entertainment her pearl first hour of playdealing with the first two chapters. Not a very long-lived test then, but it gave us a glimpse by itself the enormous potential of the entire project.

Dordogne tells the story of Mimi, a 32-year-old young woman visiting her grandmother’s house recently deceased. The work sets itself up as a story that continues on two distinct timelines, the one where Mimi travels to her childhood summer town (i.e. in 2002), and that of summer 1982 where he learned about his elderly relative. An approach that shows a certain stylistic direction in the narration, which is repeated within some sequences and in the script itself.

In fact, the protagonist remembers the events of her childhood piece by piece, thanks also to some objects specially left for her inside the house. To reflect this, the director Cédric Babouche chose a gameplay from narrative point and click with fixed view. The player thus has the task of moving the protagonist in the backgrounds to activate some kind of event, such as inserting a key, shaking the mailbox, or getting some collectablein addition to the various elements capable of expanding the lore. Obviously, everything is also used to continue the story, complete with a particular interlude that indicates the transition between the decades.

A personal story

In this first hour of the title, the gameplay seems a lot simple and intuitive, in order to adapt to every kind of gamer. To tell the truth, everything seems too guided, but it is also true that the beginning of the game is practically a great tutorial to introduce the different mechanics. Hope is to see maybe greater freedom with the continuation of the story, taking advantage of the map and above all the little diary present, composed of words and images.

The cutscenes and the script they seem really well researched. The dialogues are simple but well constructed, both within the animated parts and in the cartoon dialogues. The work manages to immediately convey a feeling of curiosity to discover the relationship between Mimi and her grandmother, as well as the little mysteries of this family. In this sense, the possibility of choose answers, combined with the sensations that the protagonist feels in certain moments. We don’t know whether or not this will have consequences in the experience, but it is easy to guess a certain degree of replayability for a certain series of users.

Another merit certainly goes to the dubbing direction, not always present in English but certainly well done with excellent voices and mixing with the animations. Unfortunately we have not listened to the original version French, but we imagine there is the same kind of care and attention to detail. In case you are interested, we point out that the Italian language is present both for the menus and for the subtitles.

A moving painting

The most striking element is probably the graphic and stylistic sector. The work immediately presents itself as a painting in movement, which manages to surprise with every shot. obvious inspiration from the watercolor painting technique, both within game sections and cutscenes. The soundtrack does not seem to reach the same quality, but it accompanies the player well and adapts perfectly to the situations presented.

A work that promises to excite, and which will have to deal with some technical problems present in this test buid during development. The title will be released during this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.