The fascinating Dordogneall dashed adventure game ad watercolorhas returned to show itself with a new one trailer during today’s indie world, with new scenes showing something of the particular story behind this title.

Developed by Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, Umanimation and published by Focus Entertainment, Dordogne is a ‘narrative adventure which tells the story of Mimi, a girl who spent all the summers of her childhood in the Dordogne, France.

Now, Mimi has returned to her deceased grandmother’s house, finding a series of letters and family secrets to decipher. In Dordogne we find ourselves playing both in the present and in the past, discovering the close bond between grandmother and granddaughter while collecting photos, objects and words to fill Mimi’s binder and keep her precious treasures alive. memories.

To get to know it better, we refer you to the tried-and-tested Dordogne published last September. There is no release date yet, but according to reports also during the Indie World, the game is expected for the spring of 2023, waiting for more precise information.

In her Provato, Giordana Moroni wrote: “Dordogne reminds us how disruptive the power of memories is. The story of Mimì, which travels on two distinct temporal planes, has the potential to tell an intimate but at the same time shareable tale, in which the player can find himself but above all change according to his sensitivity. Umanimation takes the lesson taught by Studio Ghibli with the distant “Rain of memories” and sets the story of Mimì in a bucolic countryside, made of innocence and affection “.