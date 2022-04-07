Motoo Abiko, popularly known as Fujiko A. Fujio, has died at the age of 88.

the manga artist Motoo Abiko has passed away. at 88 years of age. The creative has been an inspiration for the youth of a whole generation, participating in the creation of one of the greatest manga anime icons and pop culture in general. Doraemon He has been a faithful companion for the little ones for decades and his television series has been one of the most successful and longest-running in anime history.

Motoo Abiko, popularly known as Fujiko A. Fujiohis stage name, was part of the drawing duo fujiko fujio. Doraemon was, without a doubt, his most popular work and although the cosmic cat had a great impact in the West, in Japan it was on another level. Good proof of this the legacy of the franchise in video gameswhich has had more than 60 games.

However, the case of Doraemon is especially surprising, because none of its games have made it to the West, with the exception of 2019’s Doraemon Story of Seasons. more than 30 years with dozens of releases that most of them did not leave the Japanese country, being the envy of the young people who saw the adventures of Nobita and his friends every day, and that we would have loved to be able to enjoy them on our consoles.

There have been many robot cat games throughout the different generations, but we wanted to share with you 7 Doraemon video games that we would have loved to receive in the West.

Doraemon 4: Nobita to Tsuki no Oukoku – SFC (SNES) In 1995 we would have given anything to have received on our Super Nintendo this fun and colorful platform adventure with good old Doraemon and his friends. Its roster of six playable characters allows us to move with all the protagonists of the anime and in the development of the game, we face different challenges and phases with a great load of action. Doraemon: Nora no Suke no Yabou – Sega Game Gear Sega developed this platform for its Game Gear laptop and although the game does not stand out for its innovative or groundbreaking playable section, it perfectly executes the mechanics seen in other games of the genre, although it manages to shine in a well-worked and artistically well-planned graphic section , with scenarios and enemies reminiscent of Sonic or Mega Man. Doraemon Wii: Himitsu Douguou Ketteisen – Nintendo Wii Doraemon featured a party-game for Nintendo Wii that brought together the classic elements of manganime in a board layout, throwing dice and facing small multiplayer mini-games. Although 8ing’s title was inspired by the Mario Party saga, his proposal perfectly integrated the elements of the Fujio Fujiko franchise. Doraemon 2: Nobita to Hikari no Shinden – Nintendo 64 The adventures of exploration, action and platforms in three dimensions shone especially on Nintendo 64 with games like Super Mario 64 or Banjo-Kazooie and Doraemon had its adaptation for Nintendo’s 64 bits with a title that added RPG elements and puzzles to the most pure The Legend of Zelda style. One of the best adventures of our cosmic cat. Doraemon: Aruke Aruke Labyrinth – Game Boy Color Sega Game Gear was not going to be the only portable to receive Doraemon games and in 1999, Epoch brought to Game Boy Color a proposal that broke with platforms, in an addictive puzzle game in which we will have to interact with the character’s environment quickly to prevent it from suffering any misfortune. Boku Doraemon – Dreamcast Sega’s latest console received a Doraemon game that perfectly suited the look and tone of the series. We can explore the neighborhood by moving through some of the most classic locations, such as the park, the house of Nobita’s friends and going through the interior of his house, all combined with simple mini-games. Doraemon: Nobita to Midori no Kyojinden DS – NDS The video game adaptation of the movie ‘Doraemon and the kingdom of Kibo’ resulted in a platform and action game for Nintendo DS that is very competent in terms of playability and with very attractive visuals. A title that prioritizes action, but also integrates puzzles and minigames. We can alternate between Nobita and Doraemon, each with their abilities.

