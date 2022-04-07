Motoo Abiko, popularly known as Fujiko A. Fujio, has died at the age of 88.
the manga artist Motoo Abiko has passed away. at 88 years of age. The creative has been an inspiration for the youth of a whole generation, participating in the creation of one of the greatest manga anime icons and pop culture in general. Doraemon He has been a faithful companion for the little ones for decades and his television series has been one of the most successful and longest-running in anime history.
Motoo Abiko, popularly known as Fujiko A. Fujiohis stage name, was part of the drawing duo fujiko fujio. Doraemon was, without a doubt, his most popular work and although the cosmic cat had a great impact in the West, in Japan it was on another level. Good proof of this the legacy of the franchise in video gameswhich has had more than 60 games.
However, the case of Doraemon is especially surprising, because none of its games have made it to the West, with the exception of 2019’s Doraemon Story of Seasons. more than 30 years with dozens of releases that most of them did not leave the Japanese country, being the envy of the young people who saw the adventures of Nobita and his friends every day, and that we would have loved to be able to enjoy them on our consoles.
