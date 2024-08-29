PLAION PICTURES announces that Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and the Celestial Utopia will be coming very soon on all digital platforms. The new animated feature film dedicated to the iconic characters created by Fujiko F. Fujio will be available in Italy starting next September 3rd.

Here is a short profile of the film.

Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and the Celestial Utopia The new adventurous chapter of the iconic Doraemon saga. Doraemon, Nobita and his friends find themselves in the magical kingdom of Utopiaa heavenly world where all dreams can come true and life can flow without worries. However, the place seems to hide some mysteries… Available from September 3rd

Source: PLAION PICTURES