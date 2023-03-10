BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that the third DLC for DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom. Thanks to the additional content “Together with Animals” we will be able to live a new adventure in the company of Nobita and his friends who will have to use the gadget Tracer badge to be able to save a little chick. There will also be new furnishings and many costumes for the protagonists. The DLC is available for purchase as well individually for €5.99 that within the Season Pass from €14.99.

It will also be available starting today a new free update for the game that will implement new summer-themed costumes and lots of furnishing accessories for customizing our home, as well as a Nobita and Doraemon balloon.

I remind you that DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom is currently available in Europe on Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Take part in the new adventure of Nobita and Doraemon in DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom! Get ready for a new adventure together with Doraemon with "Together with Animals", the third DLC of DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom included in the Season Pass and Deluxe Edition, which is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Steam. Play the exclusive mini story of the new DLC together with Nobita and his friends in the Kingdom of Illuma. She learns how to use the secret gadget, the Tracer Badge, to help them in their mission: find the lost chick! Also, try a cute new set of animal-themed clothes and decorate your room with furniture from the Easter series! From today, go online with your Nintendo Switch and get the new free update with various contents! You will find 4 new items to customize your adventure: a balloon of Nobita and Doraemon, as well as the Summer Clothes set and a Home Furniture set. DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom is now available for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe