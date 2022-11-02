BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that it is available from today DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOMin Italy only in digital format, on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In this new episode of the cross-over series between Doraemon And Bokujou Monogatari we will be able to use more than 80 gadgets from the robot cat’s pocket. Below we can see the launch trailer and find out more information about the title.

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM IS NOW AVAILABLE

Milan, 2 November 2022 – Bandai Namco Europe announced that DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM is now available – only digitally in Italy – for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and STEAM.

The famous robotic cat Doraemon is back in the popular “Story of Seasons” series in a fun and heartwarming new story.

Experience a relaxing farm simulation game set in a picturesque landscape with a fairytale atmosphere, but with realistic natural elements, such as wind, light and seasons. Watch the fireworks, gaze at the stars or chase the sunrise. Relax and create unforgettable memories with your friends on planet Illuma.

For even more fun and a dream-filled farm experience, more than 80 secret Doraemon gadgets have been included! Use secret gadgets like “Hopter” and “Mini raincloud” to build a farm in the clouds, or use the “Adapting Ray” to go underwater and grow pearls! You can also invite a friend on your adventures on the planet of Illuma thanks to the offline mode for 2 players.

Also today, as part of the Season Pass, the first DLC “Winter Tales” is available, which includes new outfits, a furniture set and an additional mini story, offering a new season for Noby and his friends. 2 more DLCs will be released, adding new experiences and lots of fun! The game’s Special Edition and Deluxe Edition are currently available, including bonus seed sets as well as the Season Pass.

Finally, a demo is also available today, which will offer a first taste of this pleasant gaming experience on a planet as unknown as it is familiar. Make progress in the free demo and get some special rewards to start your life on the farm!

