The new simulation title of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdomthe second cross-over between Fujiko F. Fujio’s manga and the videogame series Story of Seasons (formerly known as Harvest Moon), will be released in Japan on November 2on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC (Steam).

Although there is no date for the West, the game was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, with a worldwide release date scheduled for a generic 2022. It is therefore more than likely that the publication in Europe will take place on the same day or shortly follow the Japanese one.

The game will also receive a Season Pass, which will include three packs of new content, including costumes, furniture pieces, and new scenarios, as well as a Collector’s Edition, currently announced only for Japan and including the base game, season pass. , soundtrack with the songs of the game and the predecessor Doraemon Story of Seasonsand the downloadable content “Four Seasons Vegetable Seeds Set“.

We report below the new Japanese trailer, accompanied by a series of screenshots.

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom – Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu