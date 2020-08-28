Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Limited Edition

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Limited Edition to celebrate the 50 years of the Doraemon franchise. This phone, which comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, is priced at 2,799 yuan (about Rs 29,800). The company has launched this phone in China. Pre-booking of the phone has started and its sale will start from September 1.Blue color body has been given in the new Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Limited Edition. It looks very much like the Blueberry Mint color variant of the phone. The rear glass panel of the phone has a large face of Doraemon facing down.

This phone comes with a retail box of the same design. Not only this, the company is also giving users a Doraemon-themed case with the phone. Talking about the handset, it is similar to the regular variant in terms of features and specifications. The only difference between the two devices is paint. If Xiaomi makes this theme available in the MIUI Themes app, then other users will also be able to enjoy this theme in Xiaomi phones.

Coming with the Doraemon theme, this phone brings back the childhood memories of the users. This mid-range phone has a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G connectivity. No information has been given about when Xiaomi will launch this phone in other countries including India.