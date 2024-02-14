The Sinaloa Dorados They took advantage of facing the worst team in the tournament, and tonight they achieved their first victory at home in the tournament. Closing 2024 of the MX Expansion League after beating the 3-0 UAT Roadrunner in actions from date 6 of the championship.

Annotations of Daniel Lopez, Cristian Cañozales and Cesar Castillo They gave the victory to Big Fish, his second in this tournament.

The Golden They were better than the rival practically the entire match, and opened the scoring 26 minutes into the first half through the Sinaloan Daniel Lopez. The Colombian Cristian Cañozales assisted López, who received a delayed diagonal in the area and kicked the goal, the ball deflected off a defender from roadrunner and ended up getting into the visiting goal for the 1-0.

Luis Felipe Felix He entered the Tamaulipas area at 34 minutes, sent a service that the defender Rodrigo Gonzalez He stopped with his hand, which caused the whistler to decree a maximum penalty. The Colombian Cristian Cañozales the archer charged Martin Viera He stopped the shot, but the rebound was left to the South American to wash away his mistake and save it at 35 for 2-0.

Already in the complement it appeared Cesar Castillo to end the game with a great goal in the 78th minute. Castillo entered the visiting area, took off an opponent and put it in the left corner to make the final score 3-0.

The big fish will return to activity on Thursday, February 22 when they visit the La Paz Athletic Club. With the victory, the Sinaloan team reached seven points to place sixth in the general table. For his part, the roadrunner He was left with three points in last place (15).