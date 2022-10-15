The Dorados de Sinaloa team will receive the Tapatío team this Saturday, in a duel pending matchday 8 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX. With this duel, the Big Fish will end the regular role for the following week to play the playoff stage.

The match against Tapatío will begin this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. (Sinaloa time) and will be broadcast by the ESPN signal.

The match against Tapatío, a subsidiary of Chivas, was scheduled to take place on August 17, but only four minutes of the match could be played when it was stopped by the whistle due to the heavy rain that hit the city of Culiacán .

The meeting will only serve Dorados to confirm if it passes as fifth or sixth place in the playoffs, which they will play at home the following week. Until now they are sixth, and they will continue there if they lose to Tapatío, but if they at least draw they will go up to fifth place and displace Morelia.

The Tapatío is tenth, it has already tied the playoff, and to play it at home they will have to beat Dorados, as they would reach 24 points and would occupy eighth place.