In a match where the team golden played more than an hour with a man less, the Sinaloan club debuted tonight at home with a 1-2 defeat against Cancun FC in the tournament of Closing 2023 of the MX Expansion League.

The duel was held at the Pecera in the Sinaloan capital, which was well attended. The fish He started it by winning, but he cancun He turned it around in the second half, a result that keeps the team winless. golden in this tournament.

The meeting started in a great way goldenbecause he stood better on the field and generated dangerous actions on the visitor’s cabin.

golden opened the scoring after 22 minutes, when they sent a cross into the area from the left wing, the ball was lowered by Klinsman Calderón’s head for the arrival of the youthful Rubén Hernández, who finished first to make his debut as goalscorer for the Fish in his debut with the Sinaloan shirt.

But everything got complicated golden when at minute 27 the defender Areli Hernández was sent off for a double yellow card, which led to the comeback of cancun in the second period.

with one less man golden he retreated back trying to withstand the dangerous arrivals of the visit, but he did not resist. Cancun equalized the actions in the second half, when in the 69th minute Johan Alonzo arrived sweeping to connect a service from the left, which slipped into the Pez goal for 1-1.

The visit continued to insist and turned the game around at minute 77 with a great goal from Alfonso Tamay, who took the golden defense with speed and defined the cross for the final 1-2.

golden he stayed with one point to be located in 15th place in the table. El Pez returns to activity on Wednesday, January 25 when he visits the Alebrijes.