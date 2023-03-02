Culiacán.- With a couple of annotations of Diego Alejandro Uriarte at minute 76 and at 90’+5′, Dorados de Sinaloa achieved its first victory by sensationally winning 2-1 against Tepatitlán FC on date nine of the 2023 Closing Tournament of the Expansion League.

At minute 30, Orlando Tirado put Tepatitlán ahead at the Dorados stadium.

Uriarte’s goal at 76′ gave life to the Great Fish, who seemed to lose again.

In added time, Uriarte scored again with a left-footed shot inside the area to give Pez the win.

With this result, Tepatitlán was in fifth place, with 15 units, below Cimarrones de Sonora (fourth, with 16).

The leader is Raya2 Expansión, with 18 points, and behind are Celaya, as well as Tapatío, with 17 points.

Other results

At the Marte R. Gómez stadium, in Tamaulipas, the local Correcaminos drew 0-0 with Cimarrones de Sonora.

The home team reached nine points and remains at the bottom of the table, in 15th place out of 18.

Cimarrones dropped to fifth place, with 16 points.

In another duel, Cancún FC took advantage of its local status and beat Atlético Morelia 1-0 with a score by Kairou Amoustapha at minute 68.

Cancún played with one man less from minute 50 with the expulsion of Benjamín Galindo Cruz and reached nine points. Morelia is left with 12 points and does not go up.

games for today

This Thursday, Atlante receives Raya2 at 6:00 p.m. in Sinaloa, and at 8:00 p.m., El Tapatío in Oaxaca.