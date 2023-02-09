The heroine of the Sandinista revolution Dora María Téllez, the opposition candidate Cristiana Chamorro or the student leader Lesther Alemán are part of the list of more than 200 people who were released this Thursday by the Daniel Ortega regime. Considered political prisoners, these people were subjected to trials in which they were accused of charges such as terrorism and were imprisoned for months, in many cases subjected to torture, according to their relatives. The people released this Thursday were sent to the United States and the Ortega regime has deprived them of their nationality. “The release by the Government of Nicaragua of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, represents a constructive step to address human rights abuses in the country and opens the possibility for continued dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding to topics of interest. Today’s event is the product of concerted US diplomacy, and we will continue to support the people of Nicaragua,” US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, the first image of those released circulated. They are Cristiana Chamorro, her brother Pedro Joaquín Chamorro and Juan Lorenzo Holmann, director of the newspaper The Press, the most important in Nicaragua and whose writing was confiscated by the Government. The Chamorro brothers were jailed for making public their intention to run in the November 2021 presidential election as opposition candidates. Ortega declared himself the winner with 75% of the votes, in a process considered a “farce” by the opposition and international observers.

Cristiana Chamorro was placed under house arrest in June 2021, minutes before she offered a press conference in which she would denounce Ortega for preventing her from participating in the elections. Officials from the Directorate of Judicial Assistance broke into her house in Managua and established a fence that kept Chamorro isolated along with her daughter and her service personnel. The politician, daughter of former President Violeta Barrios and journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro —a critical voice against the Somoza dictatorship, assassinated in 1978 by the dynasty and considered a hero in Nicaragua— was, according to polls, the one who generated the most sympathy among Nicaraguans. and who had the best chance of beating Ortega in a competitive election. Chamorro, 68, was sentenced last March to eight years in prison for the crimes of money laundering, goods and assets, misappropriation and retention, abusive management and ideological falsehood.

On the list of those released by the regime, made public this afternoon by the Nicaraguan official media, is also the name of Dora María Téllez, a former Sandinista guerrilla considered a hero of the revolution that overthrew the Somocista dynasty in 1979, after 47 years of dictatorship. The mythical Commander Two had been arrested in June 2021, in a raid worthy of an action movie: Téllez was arrested at her farm located on the outskirts of Managua, after several hours of police siege. Along with her, the activist Ana Vijil, a member of the Sandinista Renovation Movement (MRS) —renamed Unamos—, the group founded by the writer Sergio Ramírez in the 1990s and of which Téllez is its highest representative, was arrested. A Managua judge sentenced Téllez in February of last year for the alleged crimes of “undermining national integrity” and “conspiracy.” The relatives denounced that the 67-year-old politician suffered torture and was imprisoned in isolation cells and was later transferred to the men’s pavilion, as a form of humiliation. Despite this, her brother Óscar told this newspaper, Commander Two did not give in. “She has the same inner strength, her sense of humor and her convictions,” said Óscar Téllez.

Among those released is a young man who achieved recognition in Nicaragua and internationally for having rebuked Daniel Ortega during a dialogue table that, sponsored by the Church and businessmen, sought to find a solution to the Nicaraguan crisis. Lesther Alemán was arrested last summer and later sentenced by the Nicaraguan justice system. Along with him, another student leader, Max Jérez, was arrested. Both young people were hiding in a safe house in Managua, due to the siege they were suffering, from where a police operation took them out. They were also sentenced for their participation in the anti-government demonstrations.

The list of those released includes political opponents, peasant leaders, activists, feminists, Sandinistas, and religious leaders. Former Foreign Minister Francisco Aguirre Sacasa was released; Yuabránk Suazo, leader of the resistance in Masaya, a city considered an opposition stronghold; María Fernanda Flores, wife of former President Arnoldo Alemán and who had expressed her interest in participating in the 2021 elections. The peasant leader Medardo Mairena has also been released; the former Sandinista guerrilla Victor Hugo Tinoco, also considered a hero of the revolution; Félix Maradiaga, one of the most critical voices against the regime and also a candidate for the Presidency. The flight with the political prisoners was scheduled to land Thursday afternoon at Dulles Airport in Washington. “The United States facilitated the safe transfer of these individuals to the airport. The people arrived today and the United States is providing medical and legal support to facilitate their arrival.” Blinken stated in his statement.

