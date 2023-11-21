Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wanted to help the German economy with 200 billion. But the budget freeze has serious consequences for this plan.

Berlin – The latest decision of the Federal Constitutional Court climate– and transformation fund KTF to be declared unconstitutional sent shockwaves through political Berlin. From one day to the next, the traffic light coalition is missing 60 billion euros that should come from the KTF.

But the effects could be even more far-reaching: the 200 billion euro Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) could also benefit from this Verdict to be affected. On Monday (November 20th), Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck said what constitutional lawyers and economists have been discussing for days: The consequences of the Karlsruhe ruling on the unconstitutional supplementary budget for 2021 and the debt brake are far more serious than previously thought.

Budget freeze increases pressure on Scholz and economic stabilization fund

Habeck said in Deutschlandfunk, all of the federal government’s special funds are affected by the ruling – including the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF). As a result, consumers and companies would have to prepare for higher electricity and gas prices, said the Federal Minister of Economics. The WSF was set up in 2020 to cushion the economic and social consequences of the corona pandemic. In 2022, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the purpose of the fund was expanded: It should now also help to better deal with the consequences of the energy crisis.

If you look at the WSF more closely, you will see that it is quite comparable to the climate and transformation fund KTF, whose design the Federal Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional. One of the points of criticism from Karlsruhe was: At the KTF, the traffic light government had set aside credit authorizations amounting to 60 billion euros, originally intended to deal with the pandemic, in reserve for the following years.

Budget freeze poses problems for WSF

The same problem now arises at the WSF: There, too, a large part of the credit authorizations were stored in reserve for the following years. In the current 2023 budget year, the WSF has so far provided around 32 billion euros in energy aid for consumers and companies. Next year, more money will flow and loans will be taken out for this purpose. Constitutional lawyers consider this to be extremely problematic after the Karlsruhe ruling, such as the Berlin constitutional lawyer Alexander Thiele. He represented the traffic light government as legal counsel before the Federal Constitutional Court. According to a report by Thiele, the federal government must now check whether the WSF’s billion-dollar loan authorizations can no longer be taken into account ARD.

The Heidelberg constitutional lawyer Hanno Kube, who represented the plaintiff CDU/CSU parliamentary group before the Federal Constitutional Court, comes to a similar conclusion. He also sees constitutional problems because the majority of the credit authorizations at the WSF were kept in reserve.

Lindner’s budget freeze: There is a risk of significant consequences for the federal budget

How the federal government will deal with the problem remains to be seen. If it also comes to the conclusion that the WSF in its current form is no longer constitutionally tenable, this would have serious consequences for the current federal budget. The approximately 32 billion euros that the WSF made available this year would have to be financed from other sources.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) announced on Monday evening that the Federal Ministry of Finance was extending the budget freeze imposed on the KTF to cover almost the entire federal budget. “The BMF is stopping the commitment authorizations in 2023 in order to avoid prior burdens for future years,” said ministry circles. This affects the budgets of all federal ministries.

In addition to the KTF and the WSF, the federal government currently holds a total of 29 special funds. These additional budgets are not an invention of the traffic light government. The oldest dates back to 1951 and promoted the construction of housing for miners. For example, there are also funds for the participation of severely disabled people in working life, an inland shipping fund, a special fund for the expansion of daycare places and one for digital infrastructure. It remains to be seen whether and how the government led by Olaf Scholz will overcome this challenge. (do with dpa/AFP)

