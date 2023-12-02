Doping | Will the “superhemoglobin” of worms become a new doping agent? The doctor gives a full knockout

Hemoglobin from worms is in the development phase as a drug, but it is already attracting interest in sports circles.

When French sports media L’Équipe published a story a couple of weeks ago, in which it was assumed that the hemoglobin of sandworms is also interesting as a doping agent, especially in the cycling media, the noise started.

What is it about?

French marine biologist Franck Zal has studied the hemoglobin of sandworms in his company called Hemarina. Worms’ hemoglobin has been found to improve the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, so it could be of help to cancer patients, for example. This property can also be of interest as a doping agent.

The hemoglobin in worms is still in the research phase and has not been tested on humans, however, L’Équipe also reported that Zal had already been contacted in 2020 by “a well-known cyclist whose team participates in the Tour de France”. According to Zal, the cyclist had wanted the product for himself.

Among other things Cycling News uses the term “superhemoglobin” for the substance.

Is it is there any point here?

Medical expert of the Finnish Ethics Center Pekka Rauhala is at least suspicious of “hemoglobin of worms” (product code M101) as a future doping agent.

According to Rauhala, in order to increase the oxygen transport capacity, “hemoglobin of the worm” would have to be dosed in large quantities into the bloodstream. It is also significantly different from human hemoglobin in terms of its structure, already about 60 times larger.

“Identifying this is not a big challenge for modern analytics, and there is already a published method for it,” says Rauhala by email.

In addition, Rauhala points out that the substance should be given just before sports performance, because it breaks down quickly in the bloodstream.

“Even though it breaks down quickly, it can be detected in the samples taken after the performance.”

Calm down tells about studies done on rats, in which the worm’s hemoglobin was still visible after 4–8 hours, depending on the dose size. He does not believe that even in humans the substance would disappear beyond the reach of testing.

“This could be compared to the fact that if someone else’s blood is transfused to an athlete, it can be detected easily,” says Rauhala.

If an athlete were to use worm hemoglobin even now, he would be taking quite a health risk, according to Rauhala.

“So far, the development of various hemoglobin-like oxygen transport products has failed due to serious adverse effects at the latest in the so-called end-stage in phase III patient studies [testaus tuhansilla ihmisillä].”

Calm down emphasizes that the research on worm hemoglobin itself is a great thing from the point of view of medicine, if it leads to a preparation that can be administered therapeutically to humans.

“However, this relationship still has a long road of years of development ahead of it before it can get approval from the authorities even in a successful drug development project.”

A Dutch doping expert is also on the same lines as Rauhala Peter Van Eenoo, who does not believe in worm hemoglobin as a doping agent. Even his comment speaks volumes in Dutch in Nieuwsblad.

“If you see a cycling team digging for worms on the beach, call me.”

