“We respect the decision of the UCI and will act accordingly,” Alpecin-Deceuninck wrote. This normally means that the squad temporarily puts Stannard on hold.

Stannard, through his Australian management agency, stated that he never knowingly made a mistake. “I have been informed by the UCI that I violated the anti-doping rules more than four years ago. I have never intentionally used a banned substance and will therefore ask that my case be referred to the Anti-Doping Tribunal,” Stannard said.

“I am looking forward to submitting my defense and I am confident that I will be able to continue my career. I will respect the confidentiality of the procedure and will therefore not comment further,” said the rider, who achieved his only professional victory last year with the overall victory in the Tour of Wallonia.

Stannard arrived at Alpecin-Deceuninck in January 2022. He previously rode for Mitchelton-Scott, now Jayco AlUla. The Australian was in his country’s squad for the World Cup match in Glasgow next Sunday, but will not play due to the doping violation.