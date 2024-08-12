Doping | Those convicted of doping were given amnesty in the United States if they agreed to become whistleblowers

Doping|The cases date back to the beginning of the last decade.

of the United States the anti-doping agency Usada has released athletes convicted of doping without punishment because they have agreed to become secret agents. They have recently told about it Guardian and Reuters.

The World Anti-Doping Agency Wada says it knows of at least three cases where doping rules have been violated, but no sentences have been handed down. The cases date to the years 2011–2014.

The incident has caused a dispute between Wada and Usada. According to Wada’s view, athletes should not be allowed to compete after being carted. Instead, Usada sees the end as justifying the means.

Usada told Reuters that with the help of whistleblowers, information was gathered about organized crime, such as human and drug trafficking. We also tried to get information about other athletes who use doping.

“This is an effective way to deal with larger, systematic problems,” said the Secretary General of Usada Travis Tygart for Reuters.

The Guardian tells about an example case in which a Kenyan caught in a doping test in 2015 was recruited as an agent. It was a runner who trained in a training group with other runners. Although he was promising, there was no point in making the Kenyan Olympic team.

The caught runner returned to his training group and passed on information about doping by other athletes. For the testers, having an insider athlete was an advantage, because doping is concentrated specifically in the training season. The Guardian estimates that an athlete caught during the competition season has made a mistake.

Wada says that it was informed of the method used by Usada in 2021. After that, Usada was ordered to cease operations. Usada claims that Wada has already received information about the operation.

Although the competitors have finished their task after giving a positive doping cart, Wada has not rejected their results afterwards. Wada justifies the matter by saying that the athletes could be in danger if their covert activities were revealed.