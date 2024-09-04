Doping | The Russian runner carried away – the medals of the Olympics were distributed once again

Doping|Tatjana Tomashova has to return her London Olympic silver.

His career a Russian runner who has already finished Tatyana Tomashova loses his London 2012 Olympic silver medal due to doping. The International Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, announced the matter on Tuesday.

At the London Olympics, Tomashova finished fourth in the women’s 1,500 meters. He was subsequently promoted to second because the Turks finished first and second Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut were later caught for doping.

Tomashova received her punishment after her two doping samples from the London Olympic year were reanalyzed at the end of 2021. Indications of the use of anabolic steroids were found in the samples.

Tomashova was also banned from competition for ten years. In 2008, he received a two-year ban from competition due to manipulation of a doping test sample. Tomashova is a two-time world champion, European Championship winner and silver medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

of London the gold medal originally went to Bahrain, who finished third Maryam Yusuf to Jamal.

After Tomashova’s win, a new silver medalist has represented Ethiopia Abeba Aregawi and the bronze went to the United States Shannon Rowbury.

In the original list of results, Aregawi was fifth and Rowbury was sixth.

In addition to Alpetek, Bulut and Tomashova, the 1,500 meter finalists in London have also been disqualified from Belarus due to doping revealed afterwards Natallia Kareiva and Russia Yekatrina Kostetsaja.

Kareiva finished seventh and Kostetsaja ninth.