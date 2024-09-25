Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Doping | The Norwegian World Cup athlete was in a wheelchair

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Doping | The Norwegian World Cup athlete was in a wheelchair
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Iver Knotten gave a positive doping sample at the Norwegian championships last December.

Norwegian top cyclist Iver Knotten25, has been convicted of using a banned substance in sports, reports Norway TV2.

Knotten tested positive for doping at the Norwegian track cycling championships last December. In his sample, signs of the use of Ibutamoren, which accelerates growth hormone secretion, were found.

Knotten told TV2 that he had lived through a “nightmare” and “hell” for the past few months. He maintained his innocence and vowed to do everything he could to clear his name.

Knotten thinks the substance ended up in his system through a supplement. He has hired a lawyer to help him and plans to test all the nutritional supplements he uses in a laboratory to find the reason for his trouble.

However, Knotten, who drove at his best in the World Championships, no longer believes that he will get back to the top.

“Went here [dopingjutussa] either way, my cycling career is over,” Knotten stated.

Knotten is threatened with a ban of four years at most.

In his career, he has won the European Championship bronze for young people in road cycling. In adults, he has represented Norway in both the road cycling World Championships and the track cycling European Championships.

#Doping #Norwegian #World #Cup #athlete #wheelchair

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Baerbock harassed by Russian journalist in front of cameras at UN summit – she rebukes him

Baerbock harassed by Russian journalist in front of cameras at UN summit – she rebukes him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]