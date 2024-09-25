Doping | The Norwegian World Cup athlete was in a wheelchair

Doping|Iver Knotten gave a positive doping sample at the Norwegian championships last December.

Norwegian top cyclist Iver Knotten25, has been convicted of using a banned substance in sports, reports Norway TV2.

Knotten tested positive for doping at the Norwegian track cycling championships last December. In his sample, signs of the use of Ibutamoren, which accelerates growth hormone secretion, were found.

Knotten told TV2 that he had lived through a “nightmare” and “hell” for the past few months. He maintained his innocence and vowed to do everything he could to clear his name.

Knotten thinks the substance ended up in his system through a supplement. He has hired a lawyer to help him and plans to test all the nutritional supplements he uses in a laboratory to find the reason for his trouble.

However, Knotten, who drove at his best in the World Championships, no longer believes that he will get back to the top.

“Went here [dopingjutussa] either way, my cycling career is over,” Knotten stated.

Knotten is threatened with a ban of four years at most.

In his career, he has won the European Championship bronze for young people in road cycling. In adults, he has represented Norway in both the road cycling World Championships and the track cycling European Championships.