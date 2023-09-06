Doping | The improved games challenge the Olympic Games and would allow doping – “Hardly anyone would go”

Tuomas Rouvali, executive director of Yleiushureilijat ry, does not believe that top Finnish athletes will participate: “The whole idea is really foreign.”

How about if the use of doping were to be liberalized in sports?

An idea that pops up every now and then will be realized in December 2024 in the United States, if by an Australian entrepreneur By Aron D’Souza plans come true.

The entrepreneur, who completed his law studies at Oxford and his doctorate at the University of Melbourne, has started by Enhanced Gamesimproved games, which promises to be “an alternative to the corrupt Olympic Games”.

There are five sport categories: athletics, water sports, gymnastics, martial arts and strength sports. Ball games and team sports have been left out because these games are about looking for superheroes.

D’Souza strongly criticizes the financial model of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which he characterizes as corrupt and hypocritical. It relies on taxpayers’ support to build venues and generates huge sums of money for the Olympic Committee, but only crumbs for the vast majority of Olympic athletes.

Enhanced Games promises to pay athletes fairly, use already existing competition venues and thus avoid tax payers’ wallets.

The purpose of the improved games is to improve not only the finances of the athletes, but also the athletes’ performances with the help of science – or, as is more familiar in sports, the use of doping.

In the Enhanced Games, athletes are allowed to use all performance-enhancing substances, as long as they do so under the supervision of a doctor and present a doctor’s report on which substances they have used.

Finns executive director of Yleisurheilaijat ry, the interest organization of track and field athletes Tuomas Rouvali says that the criticism presented by D’Souza does not really resonate among Finnish track and field athletes.

“My understanding is that for Finnish track and field athletes, the Olympic Games are still the competition that athletes aim for. The Olympics is still very important. My feeling is that there is quite a bit of criticism towards the Olympics. Of course, there are those who raise the issue, but most of the athletes think about it quite a bit,” Rouvali estimates.

“Hardly anyone would leave”

D’Souza justifies the idea with the fact that performance optimization is already commonplace, for example, among company managers. The old-fashioned sports world, on the other hand, cannot keep pace with social change, D’Souza believes.

The realization of the improved games is uncertain. There is a lot of uncertainty, starting with which athletes would participate in the Games. Publicizing the use of doping would lead to closing the doors to other competitive activities, and it would remain to be seen how the partners would react to an athlete who openly doped.

D’Souza claimed in July Der Spiegel – magazine, that by the end of June, more than a hundred Olympic participants would have announced their interest in the Enhanced Games, but the announced names are few and far between.

Rouvali does not think that any current top Finnish athlete would go to the Enhanced Games.

“Hardly any of the current top athletes would leave. The whole idea is really foreign. Personally, I find it hard to see the overall picture of the sport changing so dramatically that this would be genuinely desired. In the 1970s, there was a professional track and field tour in the United States, but it didn’t attract a lot of athletes either.”