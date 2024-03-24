Doping | The hand-wringer smuggled the hormone into Finland – got busted twice and got a long ban

The Finnish hand wringer was banned for six years.

Sports the legal security board is prescribed by the Finnish arm wrestler was banned for six years from sports for two different doping violations.

A Finnish athlete has illegally imported doping substances into Finland and has given a positive doping sample in a test taken outside the competition.

The Judicial Protection Board ordered the suspension to start from the date of the decision of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board on December 4, 2023, but the time the athlete has been temporarily suspended will be deducted from that.

The temporary suspension began on May 18, 2023, when the wrestler became aware of a suspicion of a doping crime related to the importation of substances.

Fresh in its decision, the sports legal protection board changed the December order of the anti-doping disciplinary board regarding the start date of the ban.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board ordered the arm wringer to be banned from sports for six years, starting on January 3, 2021.

At the time, he was bringing doping substances such as testosterone, stanozol, placental hormone and oxandrolone in his luggage from Iran via Qatar to Finland.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the Finnish athlete to a fine for a doping offense on July 13, 2022.

Hand wringer gave a positive doping sample on May 17, 2023. Three different doping substances were found in the sample.

The athlete was informed of the positive test result on June 22, 2023, and did not request analysis of the B sample.

The case went before the Sports Legal Protection Board when the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) appealed against the decision of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board.

Suek insisted that the first ban imposed on the hand wringer begins on May 17, 2023 and lasts for four years. In Suek's opinion, the second ban should have started after the end of the first and lasted until May 17, 2030.

In addition, Suek demanded the return of the appeal fee of 800 euros. This demand was approved by the Legal Protection Board.

An athlete according to him, both of his offenses worth a four-year ban should be reduced to three years, because he admitted his actions.

The hand wringer therefore demanded a six-year ban, which he got.

The Sports Legal Protection Board made its decision unanimously. The decision can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Told about it first Evening newspaper.