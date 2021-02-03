Doping | The food supplement that has consumed Lotta Harala has not been reported to the food authorities, the Food Inspector General’s Inspector is surprised: “It would be worth inspecting the product”

The Food Inspector General’s Inspector is upset that they are not aware of the creatine product that may have led to Lotta Harala’s doping cart.

Fence runner Lotta Harala gave a doping sample at the Espoo GP competition in August, which showed indications of 5-methylhexan-2-amine. It is a stimulant banned in the competition.

Harala suspected that the substance had entered his body from a jar of supplements. Because the familiar creatine product was out of stock, Harala had ordered a different creatine product than usual.

Instagram account Harala says that he ordered the product from Finland and was already familiar with it.

Harala received a three-month operating ban from the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board for a doping violation, which he suffered in complete silence. The ban began in October last year and ended in January.

Food Agency inspector general Anna Mizrahi wonders that the case and the creatine preparation used by Harala have not come to the attention of the food authorities.

Food supplements placed on the market are notified to the Finnish Food Safety Authority. The Food Agency directs information about new food supplements to municipal food control authorities, which control food on the market. The Food Agency also directs municipal food control.

According to Mizrah, in such cases it would be appropriate to bring the food supplement to the attention of the Food Control.

“Of course, questions arose as to what product was involved. Annoyed that no one has been in contact with us or the municipalities. The product should be examined and its composition determined. ”

However, Harala has said that he has sent the product outside Finland to laboratories where the analysis of the product has not been successful. The name of the supplement is apparently known to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek.

Creatine is a natural compound in the body that helps store energy in muscle cells. Many substances can be added to supplements, but all ingredients must be stated in the product information in accordance with regulations.

Harala has said in the media that he has read the product description of the supplement he has ordered from a Finnish supplier. It raised no doubts.

It is not uncommon to find something other than what should be in a jar.

“The market can accommodate a wide range of players. Not everyone has security first, but money goes first, ”Mizrahi says.

There are also differences in legislation between Europe, America and Asia, for example. Food law also does not interfere with what an individual consumer orders online.

European At the Mizrah level, food supplements are at the forefront of products that find something illegal. It is difficult to deduce the content of a product from powders and capsules if it does not match the product information.

“Weight loss, sports, and potency products are a traditional trio where you can find something from time to time. At their wildest, drugs such as Viagra-type ingredients have been added to them, but they are not listed in the list of ingredients. They can be dangerous, especially when the user is unaware of them. ”

For athletes targeted supplements may contain agents that increase the desired effect, such as methylhexamine stimulants. This is exactly the case with Harala.

Methylhexamine compounds, such as DMAA, which is banned in Finland, are not permitted in food. They are also known to cause serious side effects.

“They should not be on the market, but placing food on the market is free and does not require prior approval, as with medicines. Monitoring shall be ex post and shall be on a random basis. “

If the consumer suspects the content of the product or gets side effects from the supplement, it is advisable to bring the matter to the attention of the food control either by contacting the food authorities of your municipality or the Food Agency.