Doping | The Finnish proposal can revolutionize the doping consequences – the case of a Russian teenage star in the background

According to the rule change, the coach of an athlete under the age of 18 who was convicted of doping would be banned from competition for the same length of time as the athlete. It would prevent the coach from participating in international competitions, but would not prohibit coaching.

Lauri Tarastin the rule change proposal is progressing at a good pace at the World Anti-Doping Agency, Wada.

Tarasti repeated his proposal at the Nordic Sports Law Seminar in Copenhagen. CEO of Wada Olivier Niggli had already promised Tarasti that the proposal would be seriously considered. Head of Legal Affairs at Wada Ross Wenzell responded in the same way.

“I believe that my initiative will lead to a change in the world’s anti-doping regulations,” Tarasti tells HS.

According to Tarasti’s initiative, the coach of an athlete under the age of 18 who was convicted of doping would automatically be banned for the same length of time as the athlete is banned from competition.

“That would be a moral lesson,” says Tarasti.

I checked the idea of ​​a rule change proposal originates from a figure skater Kamila Valieva to the case. At the turn of the year, the Russian was only caught using doping substances at the age of 15.

Trimetazidine was found in the sample, which is used, for example, in the treatment of dizziness and heart problems. The substance is on Wada’s list of prohibited substances.

Valijeva explained that she got heart medicine that improves blood circulation and endurance into her system from her grandfather’s drinking glass.

Valieva was allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympic Games, where she participated in winning gold for the Russian Olympic Committee in the team competition. The processing of Valieva’s case is completely stuck in Rusada, Russia’s anti-doping commission.

“ “That would be a moral lesson.”

During his career, Minister Lauri Tarasti has made dozens of reports on various topics.

About the case what makes it problematic is Valieva’s age. According to the world anti-doping regulations, Valieva is a so-called protected person: an athlete under the age of 16 cannot be officially associated with a doping violation.

“It is good to find out what is the responsibility of a young athlete’s coach. A person under the age of 18 cannot understand what substances are being given to him, and cannot normally obtain them,” says Tarasti, who has a long experience in anti-doping work.

Tarasti, who received the title of minister, was involved in drafting Wada’s first rules in 2000–2002.

“The matter will be processed at Wada and will be considered by Takuu”, Tarasti told HS in April.

Because it is difficult to present legally valid evidence that a coach has procured and given doping substances to a young athlete, Tarasti suggests a sanction for the coach instead of a punishment.

It would prevent the coach from participating in international value competitions. Instead, coaching activities could continue unchanged.

“This would be the difference between a punishment and a sanction. If the penalty is automation, no display is required. Of course, coaches have been convicted of doping violations, but it has rarely been proven.”

In the current rules of Wada, there are still some points that were once drafted by Tarasti. They specifically concern the athlete’s responsibility.

“It has been a special theme for me.”

If and when the proposal of Finland’s most famous liquidator is included in Wada’s rules, it can be called “Lex Tarasti” with good reason. Wada revised its rules last year.

International The Figure Skating Association decided in June that it will raise the athlete’s age limit to 16 years in adult competitions. In the 2023–2024 season, the age limit will rise to 17 years.

“However, the age limit decision is only valid in figure skating. In other sports, such as women’s gymnastics, there is no such age limit. In addition, it only applies to adult competitions, and it does not prevent doping from continuing,” Tarasti emphasized in Copenhagen.

Read more: The doping case of Kamila Valieva, 15, may lead to a significant reform of the rules: “It would be a moral lesson”

Read more: The brutal treatment of teenager Kamila Valieva from her coach would break the heart of the IOC boss – this is how the Kremlin commented