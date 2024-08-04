Doping | The drug-addled goalkeeper was compared to Therese Johaug in Sweden

Doping|There is a strange doping case in Germany.

Germany’s there is a special doping case in sports.

The goalkeeper of Magdeburg, who won the national championship in handball Nikola Portner gave a positive doping sample in the spring. Methamphetamine was found in his sample.

Later in the summer, the case took a new turn. The German Handball Association announced in late June that Portner has been cleared of all suspicion and is free to resume his games when the German Bundesliga resumes.

The decision was justified by the fact that the concentrations found in the sample were small. After the search of Portner’s home, no charges were brought against the goalkeeper either, because no signs of abuse were found in the home.

Deliberate use was outlined in the decision notification as highly unlikely.

However, the German anti-doping agency did not consider the series’ decision to cancel the ban good. The organization has appealed the decision to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In the strong handball country Sweden, the situation has been closely monitored, as Portner has four Swedish national team players playing as his teammates.

Swedish newspaper Expressen has found out from a Swedish doping expert From Åke Andrén-Sandberghow he feels about the cart and the subsequent release decision.

Andrén-Sandberg says the Bundesliga’s reasoning for saying deliberate use is unlikely is lame.

“If the test is positive, the substance is in the body. It cannot come in any other way,” says Andrén-Sandberg.

He compares the case to a Norwegian skier to Therese Johaug, who received an 18-month suspension for using clostebol. It was said that the substance got into his body from lip balm and the doctor took full responsibility for the fact that the substance had got into Johaug’s body.

It was not enough to get out of the competition ban. CAS, on the other hand, extended the 13-month ban imposed in Norway by five months.

Andrén-Sandberg says that he knows of several cases where the athlete denies having taken the substance that brought the cart, but is unable to explain how it ended up in the body. It also applies to Johaug’s case.

“The only people who know are Johaug and the doctor. There is no other evidence,” Andrén-Sandberg reminds.