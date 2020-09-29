Doping | The doping doctor admitted that he had given prohibited blood transfusions since 2012

Mark Schmidt is suspected to have been behind the carts of Austrian skiers Max Hauke ​​and Dominik Baldauf.

Austrians skiers Max Hauke and Dominik Baldauf were caught doping at the 2019 World Cup, and are now suspected of being the doctor of the duo Mark Schmidt says it has been giving blood transfusions to athletes since 2012.

Schmidt, a German, has been imprisoned for 1.5 years and a trial is pending in Munich.

German Focus magazine according to Schmidt has said he has given doping since 2012 mainly to winter athletes and cyclists.

Schmidt is charged with nearly 150 doping offenses, and the man has pleaded guilty to most of the charges. Doping is the biggest in Germany for a long time. It currently involves more than 20 athletes.

The verdict is expected to come at the end of this year. Schmidt faces up to ten years in prison.