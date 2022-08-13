Doping | The baseball star was banned for 80 games – for the same substance as Therese Johaug

Fernando Tatis Junior admitted to using clostebol to treat a fungal infection.

Baseball As many as 80 game suspensions have been handed down in MLB. Representing the San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Junior was caught in a doping test, where clostebol was found in his sample.

The punishment means that Tatis’ current season ends here. The suspension also eats up part of next season, but the length of the punishment depends on how many playoff games the Padres play.

A total of 162 games are played in the MLB regular season, so Tatis will not be suspended for the entire next season under any circumstances.

Tatis says he used a medicine containing clostebol to treat a fungal infection.

“I should have used the available opportunities to make sure that the medicine does not contain prohibited substances. I failed at that,” Tatis said According to USA Today.

Clostebol was featured extensively in the Finnish media as well, when the Norwegian skier’s star Therese Johaug gave a doping sample containing the substance in 2016. Johaug was said to have received a substance from the lip balm. It is an anabolic steroid.

Johaug was banned from competition for 18 months, so the skier had to be on the sidelines longer than the baseball star.

A Brazilian swimmer also won Klostebol Gabriel da Silva Santos in 2019. The year he received however, the non-compete was lifted. Santos said he got the substance in his system because he used the same towel as a family member who used the substance in a prescription drug.

After an explanation, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to overturn the ban.