Doping | Tennis star Jannik Sinner’s coach defended his protégé: “He is an innocent victim”

Doping|In March, Sinner gave doping test samples that contained the banned steroid klostebol, but survived without a competition ban.

Suspicion of doping a tennis star who survived without a suspension Jannik Sinner is an innocent victim and a completely honest coach of an Italian player Darren Cahill convince.

In March, Sinner gave doping test samples that contained the banned steroid klostebol, but survived without a competition ban. ITIA, the body that supervises the ethics of tennis, took the matter to an independent judicial body for decision, which considered that a prohibited substance ended up in Sinner’s body when the physiotherapist had treated the wound in his hand with a spray containing klostebol.

Cahill said that the physical therapist in question is Giacomo Naldi. He, in turn, had received a spray containing a prohibited substance from a physical trainer From Umberto Ferrara.

According to the coach, it was not clear how the banned substance was transferred from Naldi to Sinner, but offered as alternatives “foot care, massage or anything else it could be”.

“I’m really sorry that he has to go through this because he didn’t deserve this,” Cahill said.

Darren Cahill coaches Jannik Sinner.

Remember of the top players Nick Kyrgios has publicly questioned Sinner’s getting off scot-free.

– It’s ok. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I know that this is a very sensitive thing for everyone, coaches, players, fans. I emphasize that Jannik is the most professional young man I have worked with. He is a good man, he is completely honest. He is an innocent victim of the situation, Cahill said.

Sinner, 23, tested positive for the first time on March 10 during the Masters tournament in Indian Wells and the second eight days later, shortly before the Masters tournament in Miami. Sinner was allowed to keep his Miami tournament victory, but the Italian’s results from Indian Wells were rejected. Sinner, who advanced to the semifinals in Indian Wells, lost his ATP points and prize money.

Sinner found out about his positive tests in April. He withdrew from the Madrid Open at the end of the month, citing a hip problem, and returned to the competition only at the end of May at the French Open Grand Slam tournament.

Sinner is the number one ranked player in men’s singles at the US Open starting next week.