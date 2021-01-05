Doping | Swedish top wrestler’s doping complaint not dealt with – complaint arrived too late a day: “My career is over”

Jenny Fransson appealed to the Sports Arbitration Court, but the appeal arrived too late a day.

Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) does not hear appeal from Swedish wrestling world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Fransson, says Dagens Nyheter. The reason is that the complaint arrived a day late.

Fransson suffered last February from anabolic steroid use and was banned from competing for four years. Fransson and he was assisted by a well-known physicist Mats Larsson have asserted that the wrestler is innocent.

Last June, Fransson, 33, was banned from competing for four years. He decided to appeal to CAS. Last November, Fransson said the registered letter had not arrived even a week after the November 3 deadline, but now Dagens Nyheter says the complaint was only a day late.

“It doesn’t seem fair that I have to live in this shame,” Fransson told Dagens Nyheter.

At the same time, Fransson announced that his wrestling career is over.

Fransson further asserts that he does not know how the prohibited substance had ended up in his body. He believes the answer will probably never be obtained.

In addition, Fransson regrets that the appeals process is complex.

“The [ohjeita] is hard to read and feels lonely and stupid. Only Mats helped me. If I hadn’t had him, nothing would have happened. ”