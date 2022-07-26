Track down traces of the metabolite clostebol, an anabolic steroid. The National Anti-Doping Court stopped the Atalanta defender at the request of Nado Italia

A positive in Serie A even before the championship begins: the Argentine defender of Atalanta José Luis Palomino, 32, has in fact failed a surprise check of Nado Italia. The National Anti-Doping Court suspended him at the request of the Nado Italia Prosecutor’s Office.

The substance – In the sample taken from the Argentine, traces of the metabolite clostebol, an anabolic steroid, a substance prohibited by the ranking of the Wada, world anti-doping agency, were found.

Market – Palomino (at Atalanta contract expiring in 2025 from 2017, he has played more than 200 matches in Serie A scoring 8 goals) in these hours he was at the center of market operations, with several companies interested in his performances, starting with Lazio and Napoli .

