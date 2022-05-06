Friday, May 6, 2022
Doping Suek imposed a three-year ban on the fitness athlete who granted the use of the anabolic substance

May 6, 2022
in World Europe
Mika Vähämäki gave positive doping samples in non-competitive tests.

Finland the sports ethics center Suek is prescribed by a fitness athlete Mika Vähämäki a three-year ban on sports activities for doping offenses. Suek announced the sentence on Friday.

The doping samples given by Vähämäki in the out-of-competition tests on October 5 and 29 contained testosterone. Testosterone is classified as an anabolic substance banned in sports.

According to the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), anabolic substances are subject to a four-year ban on competition, which is reduced to three years if an athlete admits a violation. Vähämäki has admitted the doping violation and accepted the sanctions.

Vähämäki was informed of the positive test result on February 25, and he has been banned since then. The ban will end on February 24, 2025.

