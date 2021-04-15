Doping | Suek handed down harsh judgments about doping carts: among them a fitness athlete, a judoka who fumbled in his World Championship gold championships and a basketball league player

Basketball player Jacoby Armstrong, judoka Miko Silde and fitness athlete Ali Al-Sudani received operating bans ranging in length from 16 months to four years.

Kouvolan Played the Basketball League in Kouvo Jacoby Armstrong has received a 16-month ban on sports activities from the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek).

Suek issued its decision on March 11 and announced it on Thursday.

Armstrong, a U.S., gave a doping sample containing amphetamine on November 4 during a Basketball League match in Kouvola.

According to Suek, Armstrong was not guilty of an intentional doping violation, and he has credibly determined where the Prohibited Substance has entered his body.

In addition, Armstrong had reported the medication he was using in a doping test situation. He has later been granted a waiver of use of the drug.

Armstrong has been on a temporary ban since November 4, so his ban will end on March 26, 2022.

Suek also announced two longer bans on sports on Thursday. Judoka representing Helsinki-based Chikara Miko Silde has been banned for three years.

On October 3, Estonian Silde gave a doping sample containing an anabolic-androgenic steroid at the Judo Championships in Orimattila. Silde won Finnish Championship gold in the under 100 kg series.

Silde’s ban will end on November 4, 2023.

“We are naturally disappointed and sorry for this incident. On the other hand, the case shows that the control system works, ”the Executive Director of the Judicial Association Pekka Lehdes commented on the union’s website.

“Representing Estonia in international competitions, Silde does not belong and has not belonged to the coaching groups of the Judo Federation, but she has served as an invited sparrow for our top athletes. When we received information about the case from Suek, the use of Silde as a sparrow was stopped immediately, ”Lehdes continued.

Third an athlete is a fitness athlete Ali Al-Sudani, which received a four-year ban on the use of Clenbuterol.

Al-Sudan, representing Tampere-based Team Fitfarm, gave a doping test at the Nordic Fitness Expo in Turku on 11 October.

The ban on Al-Sudan expires on 16 November 2024.