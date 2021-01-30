Doping | SUEK believed Lotta Harala’s testimony about the source of the doping violation, but the food supplement suspected of guilt could not be analyzed

Finland medical expert at the Sports Ethics Center Pekka Rauhalan according to SUEK, it is not known exactly which supplement Lotta Harala could have received a forbidden stimulant in his body.

Harala’s doping violation was reported on Friday, and Harala has already suffered a three-month ban. The Disciplinary Board considered Harala’s violation unintentional.

In August last year, Lotta Harala’s doping sample given by the athletics at the Espoo gp competition found indications of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, which is a stimulant banned at the competition. The concentration of the Prohibited Substance in the sample was very low (approximately 100 ng / ml). According to the Disciplinary Board, the substance was unlikely to play a role in the competition.

Lotta Harala had told SUEK she doubted a certain supplement. The decision of the Disciplinary Board says the food supplement was a likely source of the banned substance. The Disciplinary Board therefore considered Harala’s explanation to be probable.

Harala told SUEK the name of the supplement he was using, but according to Rauhala, SUEK cannot tell the name of the product.

“He has shown all the preparations and supplements. We have looked at the product descriptions. The list of ingredients does not mention a prohibited substance. “

Lotta Harala in the women’s 100m fencing preliminaries at the Motonet GP athletics competition in Espoo on August 5, 2020.­

Is it typical that it is not mentioned?

“It’s specifically been a problem with certain substances. After analyzing the content of food supplements, it has been established that some of them contain prohibited substances that are not mentioned in the product information. “

According to Rauhala, some manufacturers may have knowingly added banned substances to the product so that athletes would notice the product’s functionality and continue to use it. A Prohibited Substance may also have been accidentally added to a food supplement.

“There may be contamination in the manufacturing process. Prohibited substances may have been handled by the same equipment, and then when another substance is made, the prohibited substance has accidentally ended up in another preparation. ”

“When we talk about food supplements, regulatory oversight is not the same as for drugs.”

According to Rauhala, the analysis of a food supplement used by Harala would require that the unopened package of the same batch of food supplement be made available for analysis. No such has been available.

“If we have an open jar, it no longer proves anything in either direction. There should be an unopened jar from the same batch. It could be analyzed. Contamination has only been possible in one finished blade. ”

Harala said on social media that he had sent the jar to two laboratories in Europe for analysis.

Did you get results from these tests?

“The first laboratory was unable to analyze it for certain reasons. In another, the substance was being tested for some time. As the matter dragged on for two months, Harala suspended the process as it dragged on for a long time. In addition, the unopened product was from a different batch of products, as SUEK would not have had probative value. ”

Has this stimulant been boiled in Finland before?

“Is not. The first violations in the world have come in 2017. It was then started to be added to food supplements. 2019 had 33 positive discoveries worldwide. ”

5-methylhexan-2-amine is one of the stimulants. According to Rauhala, there is not much published data on this compound. The substance has an invigorating effect on the state of arousal and also improves explosive performance.

Helsingin Sanomat failed to reach Lotta Harala on Saturday to comment on the news.