Doping | Russian Anti-Doping Agency: Kamila Valieva was not guilty of a doping violation

The World Anti-Doping Agency Wada announced that it is considering taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva did not commit a doping violation according to the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada, although he gave a positive doping sample at the end of 2021.

The decision was announced by the world anti-doping agency Wada on Friday, according to the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others.

According to Wada, Rusada had stated that Valieva did not make a mistake or show negligence in the matter, even though she gave a doping sample that turned out to be positive.

Valieva the doping sample revealed the use of a heart medication banned in sports in December 2021, but the case was not dealt with before the Beijing Olympics.

At that time, 15-year-old Valijeva was allowed to participate in the Games by the decision of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Valiyeva was winning the Olympic gold in the team competition for the Russian Olympic Committee team. After that, it emerged that he had already given a positive doping sample in December, but the examination of the sample had been delayed.

In the women’s individual competition, Valieva was the number one in the short program, but under great pressure she collapsed, failed in the free program and fell out of the medals.

Valijeva explained that she got heart medicine that improves blood circulation and endurance into her system from her grandfather’s drinking glass.

Rusada has delayed Valieva’s case for so long. In the fall, Wada pressured Rusada to speed up the investigation of Valieva’s case.

Wada had demanded a four-year ban for Valieva. Wada announced on Friday that it is concerned about the decision and is considering taking the case to the CAS.