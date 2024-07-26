Doping | Russia lost its Olympic gold medal

Doping|Kamila Valieva complained about doping before the Beijing Olympics.

Sports court of arbitration (CAS) tells having rejected Russia’s appeal regarding the results of the figure skating team competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Competing under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee, the team won the team gold in Beijing, but the country lost its Olympic victory Kamila Valieva because of the doping cart.

Valieva participated in the five-ring competition, even though she gave a doping sample containing the banned trimetazidine in December of the previous year when she was only 15 years old.

In January of this year, CAS handed Valieva a four-year ban from December 25, 2021 and disqualified all of her results.

After this, the International Figure Skating Union (ISU) announced about the new results of the team competition, in which the United States won the Olympic victory and Japan won the silver.

The Russians appealed the ISU’s decision, but CAS rejected the appeal.

Also Canada has appealed the results of the figure skating team competition, says CAS.

The Russian Olympic Committee team dropped to third place after Valieva’s disqualification, but Canada claims bronze in the team competition.

Canada demands from CAS that the arbitral tribunal elevate the country from fourth to third place. CAS is currently considering the matter, but has not yet said when it will publish its decision.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet according to which a decision is expected during the Olympic Games in Paris.