Paul Pogba would have tested positive in an anti-doping test carried out after the match of the first round of the championship between Udinese and Juventus, won by the Bianconeri 3-0 with the Frenchman on the bench. The prohibited substance is testosterone. The news filtered in the last few hours just as rumors of a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia to Al Hittihad were gaining ground regarding the player’s fate.

Testosterone is a substance that cannot be taken with a therapeutic exemption. Pogba therefore risks a maximum sentence of four years of disqualification even if it is too early to make any assumptions. In the meantime, there will have to be counter-analyses to confirm the positivity and understand what the defensive line of the French player from Juve, world champion in 2018, could be. The latest case of a doping controversy in Serie A is that of the Argentinian from Atalanta, Jose Luis Palomino, tested positive for nandrolone in 2022, but then acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal.