Rome – Paul Pogba he was disqualified for 4 years for showing up tested positive for testosterone after Udinese-Juventus of August 20th, a match he didn't even play and remained on the bench until the final whistle.

The French midfielder was subsequently suspended as a precaution. It was then the request of the Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office was accepted and the “non-intentionality” of the hiring by the player was not found.