Doping Olympic wrestler banned from competition – Summit Malik’s doping sample in India found methylhexamine banned from athletes

The International Wrestling Federation has imposed a preliminary ban on competition in Maliki until December 2021.

Tokyo olympic wrestler india Sumit Malik has been banned from competition just weeks before the Tokyo Summer Games.

Malik’s doping sample has found methylhexamine, which is banned from athletes and is used in some countries as a dietary supplement and in sports power plants as a doping agent.

Competing in the heavyweight heavyweight series, Malik gave a positive doping test at the Olympic qualifiers in Sofia in May.

The International Wrestling Federation has imposed a preliminary ban on competition in Maliki until December 2021.

Part B of the Malik Doping Sample will be examined on June 10th. The final verdict of the Indian wrestler will be clear after that.