Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Doping | Norwegian athletes received a lot of doping warnings about the reporting obligation

September 19, 2023
Doping | Norwegian athletes received a lot of doping warnings about the reporting obligation

In Norway, there was concern about the violation of the reporting obligation of athletes.

Norwegian the anti-doping office is concerned about Norwegian athletes being exempted from the obligation to report. Last year, the Anti-Doping Agency issued 41 warnings, while in 2021, 19 warnings were issued. Last year’s number is the highest since 2006, says the Norwegian Broadcasting Company NRK.

Director of the Norwegian Anti-Doping Agency Anders Solheim says that it is not about the warnings given to 41 athletes, but that the athlete may have received several warnings within a year.

About a hundred elite athletes in Norway have a reporting obligation. Let them know where they live, where they train, where they compete and so on. They must arrange a meeting place between 5am and 11pm where they are available for unexpected doping checks.

If you violate the reporting obligation, you will receive a warning, but it will not lead to anything else. If you receive three warnings within a year, you may be banned from competing.

Athletes criticize the strict notification obligation. For example, a para athlete Brigit Skarstein says the system is stressful.

“For example, if you are sick at night and don’t hear the doorbell, you can get a warning.”

Several international sports stars have received bans from competition for violating the reporting obligation. For example, an American sprinter Christian Coleman and a Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer were banned from competition for 18 months.

