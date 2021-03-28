Doping | No information on self-testing of British cyclists by local doping authority – Wada investigates case

The World Anti-Doping Agency is investigating a case where no reporting has been made of doping tests commissioned by the Federation.

World the Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) is investigating the work of the UK Anti-Doping Commission (Ukad).

GuardianAccording to the magazine, the investigation relates to a case in which Ukad had allowed the British Cycling Federation to carry out anti-doping tests independently for one of its cyclists before the London Olympics.

In 2011, the association was given the opportunity to screen potential doping users themselves. Prior to this, one cyclist had found a nandrolone steroid banned in sports out of competition in their urine.

Sports Federation however, the findings were never published anywhere, and Ukad admits it has no information on the testing events. Under Wada’s rules, Ukad should have conducted the investigation and not the national federation.

Samples can only be tested in laboratories approved by Wada, so if samples have been tested in one, there should also be reports on them.

A representative of Wada has confirmed that an independent investigation department will investigate the matter and they will contact Ukad.