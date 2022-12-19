Doping | More than 50 Kenyan track and field athletes are already banned from competition

On Monday, the International Association of Athletics Federations confirmed three new doping penalties for Kenyans.

Marathon runners Alice Kimutai and Johnstone Maiyo got three and a sprinter Mark Otieno a two-year suspension from competition.

Otieno, who has won four Kenyan championships, was suspended just before the preliminaries of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. He complained about anabolic steroids and blamed the incident on a nutritional supplement, but the ban will continue until next year.

Porto Kimutai, who won the marathon in November, was caught using testosterone, and Maiyo’s sample revealed the use of Epo.

WA has even threatened to ban Kenya from international competition for a limited period because of the country’s doping problem. At this time, 55 Kenyan track and field athletes are banned from competition.