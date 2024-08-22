Sinner and the Clostebol scandal, Moraschini: “I had to laugh. For the same case I was disqualified”

Jannik Sinner he escaped disqualification for testing positive for Clostebola doping substance contained in an ointment used to help wounds heal. The case has sparked an endless trail of controversy to which today we add that of Richard Moraschinia basketball player who in 2021 was sentenced to a one-year suspension for using the same substance. He was charged 0.5 nanograms Of Clostebol. The TNA had considered that the player had not altered his sporting performance but the conviction was confirmed because he had appealed to the wrong section. It was the same TNAhowever, to suggest to him which procedure to follow.

“When I heard of Sinner I felt like laughing. A bitter smile. – he says Moraschino to La Repubblica – Our case is identical, exactly the same: very low quantity, traced only to external contamination. We were both found not to be aware that a person close to us was using the banned drug, bought in a pharmacy, in my case my girlfriend. But I paid with a year of disqualification and suspension”.

“I already knew how wrong this system was that ruined my career, both financially and sportingly: when they found me positive I was playing in the most important team in Italy and in the most important league in Europe – continues Moraschini – Theanti-doping has a rightly ironclad system. But then each individual case is treated with the subjectivity of those who judge it. I was suspended for three and a half months awaiting judgment. But sport is only one, the regulations related to doping cannot be treated differently depending on the case and the sport. Precedents are useful: Simona Halepformer world number one, was found positive and immediately suspended until the hearing date. Why do I lose three and a half months of the season and he doesn’t?”

When asked whether there should be a minimum threshold for hiring Clostebolthe basketball player replies: “I don’t know, I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do. But if the quantity is so low that it doesn’t alter performance in any way, and what’s more it’s taken through a third party, we’re talking about nothing. Not doping.”