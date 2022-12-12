Doping | Matias Lahte receives a long sentence for the medicine prescribed to treat the disease – Experts admit the severity of the sentence

Football player Matias Lahti used a prohibited substance to treat his illness, but he did not get a special exemption for it. According to Olli Raustee, Finland cannot start soloing the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency and softening the penalties

“Regrettable case overall. But the rules are what they are,” sports law expert Olli Rauste says the soccer player Matias Lahten for a doping violation that led to a four-year ban.

On June 3, 2022, Lahti, who played for Pargas IF, gave a doping sample containing a substance prohibited in sports in connection with the Ykkönen match played in Kotka.

The Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) announced the long ban on Lahti on Friday.

The metabolic product of Letrozole used by Lahti, Bis-(4-cyanophenyl) methanol, belongs to modulators affecting hormones and metabolism. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s WADA list of prohibited substances.

A four-year ban sounds unreasonable, especially when the anti-doping disciplinary board concluded that Lahti had used the substance to treat his illness, not to improve his performance.

“The decision is probably not reasonable, but it was made exactly as the rules say,” Rauste commented on the case to HS.

In the decision, section 10.2.1.2 of the anti-doping regulations was applied, because it was a separately prescribed substance. In this case, Suek must prove that the doping violation was intentional.

Section 10.2.3, on the other hand, defines what is considered intentional:

“In Article 10.2, the concept ‘intentional/intentionality’ is used to distinguish those athletes or other persons who have acted knowing their actions are a doping violation or being aware and obviously indifferent to the significant risk that the action may be a doping violation or may result in a doping violation,” says Rauste.

Bay used a drug prohibited in sports, although he did not get a special exemption for it. Because of this, the disciplinary board interpreted the athlete as having committed an intentional doping violation.

“In Lahti’s case, at least the part of the definition that states that the act is considered intentional is met if the athlete is obviously indifferent to the fact that using the drug without a waiver can be a doping violation,” says Rauste.

According to Rauste, a request for a different exemption does not automatically mean that a different exemption will be granted.

“Applications for freedom of expression are also denied. Lahti should have either refrained from playing in the matches until the dispensation was granted, or stopped taking the medicine until the dispensation was granted, if he applied for it.”

Rauste states that Finland cannot start soloing Wada’s doping rules and soften the penalties.

“This could lead to sanctions from Wada if Finland did not comply with international regulations. Four years is certainly a very harsh punishment for such a thing.”

Lahti’s ban ends on November 6, 2026. No sanctions were required for his team. PIF, represented by Lahti, 23, fell to Kakkose.

Petteri Lindblom, general manager of Suek.

In Suek legal director responsible for violation processes Petteri Lindblom considers Laine’s four-year ban as an individual case unreasonable.

“It’s easy to have exactly that opinion. Wada rules are strict. I’ve thought about why you can’t give reasonable punishments at the national level, but I understand that the rules are global. That’s why they can’t be eased,” says Lindblom.

An athlete can get a different exemption for the use of the drug if he has a reason for it.

“If it is considered that, according to the rules, the exemption cannot be granted, the athlete is left with two options. Either stop the sport or take the risk of getting caught,” says Lindblom.

In the Suek Disciplinary Board, the chairman, two other members and one deputy must have the qualifications required for the position of judge.

Three members and one deputy must be licensed doctors, and three members must be experts well-versed in elite sports.