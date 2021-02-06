Doping | Lotta Harala has not disclosed the name of the creatine product in public because she is considering claims for compensation

Lotta Harala told Yle Sports Studio that the process with the supplement company is in progress.

Doping court target runner Lotta Harala is considering seeking compensation from a supplement manufacturer. Harala spoke about it at Yle’s Sports Studio on Saturday.

In August, Harala gave a doping sample in connection with the Espoo GP competitions, in which a small amount of stimulants banned in the competition was found. In the decision of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board, the Harala violation was considered unintentional. Harala received a three-month ban on doping offenses, which it suffered between October and January.

Harala has said in her Instagram account that she suspects the banned 5-methylhexan-2-amine has entered her body from cretin. Because the sponsor’s supplement was out of stock, Harala had resorted to a different creatine preparation than what he normally used.

Creatine came to an end in July, because Harala’s male friend, a hockey player playing in Ilves, also Matias Myttynen, had come to the same jar.

Harala said in a sports studio that he had communicated the end of creatine to his partner, who was having delivery difficulties. Harala decided to use the same product from another manufacturer. It had ended for him when the company was contacted in the summer of 2019.

Harala said he wanted to see the product’s cleanliness certificate. Afterwards, it became clear to him that the company was not yet allowed to use that cleanliness certificate at that time.

Harala has not told the name of the manufacturer to the public, which has caused surprise. Thus, he said, he acted at the urging of lawyers. Harala says the last few weeks have been very heavy because cleanliness is extremely important to her.

“I’m considering follow-up action and possibly claims,” Harala says.