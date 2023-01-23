Doping, the former goalkeeper Lamberto Boranga says: “I saw colleagues take avalanches of Micoren”

The testimonials continue former footballerswho claim to be afraid for theirs cheers for takingwhile they were in the prime of their careers, help to achieve the best performance on the pitch. The testimony of has now been added to the chorus Lambert Borangathe historian Serie A goalkeeper, but also a doctor specializing in sports medicine, cardiology and internal medicine. L’former player talks about similar substances atchemical amphetamine, torrential creatine and corticosteroids and claims to have seen his colleagues take them.

The Open site interviewed Lambert Boranga, the former goalkeeper born in 1942, explains: “In our times we used to take pasticchine and pasticchine all the time”. Before anabolics (arrived in the 80s) it was the Mycoren the substance that was given regularly to football players to increase their breathing capacity: “It is a respiratory analeptic, capable of increasing the respiratory act, thus increasing resistance. But the real problem is how much one chose to acquire: some players even took 10 pills all together. That is the point. There were also drops of Micoren, 10 were placed on the sugar cube. The problem there too is that many players took over 20 and 30. When I played in Brescia I saw teammates who took an avalanche” then denounced the former goalkeeper and doctor who then recalled how “immoderate use can have also harmful from the point of view of the liver and pancreas”.

While with the arrival of new doping substances (not included at the time in the list of those prohibited by anti-doping), the situation has even worsened, Lamberto Boranga talks: “The same mechanism also concerned creatine: if it is established that 3 grams per day improve muscle activity, 20 grams begin to have the same effect as an anabolic. Then in the 80s, more or less also in Vialli’s own years, corticosteroids arrived, widely used: a group of steroid hormones synthesized in the adrenal cortex, which only became doping some time later. They are drugs that also activate part of the liver and pancreas. Cortisone is a powerful anti-inflammatory, which is administered intra-articularly without major harmful effects. But if it is administered intramuscularly, as often happened, it enters the circulation in a much more pervasive way. Without forgetting the problem of quantities” added Lamberto Boranga as he finished painting the disturbing picture of what happened in the dressing rooms of Italian teams between the 60s and the end of the 80s”.



Lambert Boranga he told of the dynamics behind the administration of doping substances to the players with the responsibility that, according to what was told by those who experienced the story firsthand first as a player and then as a doctor, would have been athletic trainers and clubs. “At the root was the doctor’s inability to keep the situation under control. Then it was the same players who, once they perceived the positive effects of standard dosages, chose to take completely arbitrary and certainly not downward quantities. The doctor comes to the locker room, tells you ‘this is good for you’, you are often ignorant, you don’t have an approach to verifying even contraindications and therefore you take as long as you think is good for you. But in many cases it must be said that the physical trainers were the real problem. They stood like doctors, wandering around the teams almost like saints: ‘This is good for you, take a little more. Often the clubs were the first to push for ‘something’ to be given to the athletes. ‘I see these guys a little dull, let’s give them something’, was one of the most typical phrases”.

